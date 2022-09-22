This week's funeral for Queen Elizabeth II has brought many memories of seeing her in regional Queensland to the surface, especially her visit to Townsville in 1954 after her coronation.
Some graziers out west were discussing the matter of the Queen visiting Townsville on the old "party line" and decided that "we must see the Queen".
It was in the middle of the wet season, but that did not deter them. They planned to go there in stages.
Jack and Violet Wearing, my parents, lived at Elabe Station, 100 kilometres south of Hughenden.
On day one, Dad coupled up an army jeep trailer to the old Fordson kerosene wheeled tractor and a 200 litre drum of fuel, some ropes and ports, with Violet in the trailer. They left for Kentle Downs, some 21 kilometers away.
They had to cross five flooded creeks and it took them all day.
On day two, Mick and Moya Leake with their son David made up a convoy with their Fordson Major diesel tractor and took off for Cameron Downs some 20 kilometers away.
The men drove the tractors and the women sat on the ports in the trailer while they were moving, but the tractors were constantly getting bogged in the mud.
It was then up to the ladies to vacate the trailer and pull the steel tow rope to the front of the bogged tractor and hitch it to the mobile one to clear it from the bog.
They then had to roll the muddy rope up and store it in the trailer with the ports and themselves.
It was not easy for the women to walk ankle deep in mud in bare feet, as their sandshoes would not stay on.
Young David Leake, aged about eight years old, was knee deep in the wheel tracks.
The women tucked their skirts up into their knickers to avoid tripping over - in those days women did not wear shorts.
After crossing Landsborough Creek they made it to Cameron Downs to be welcomed by Monty and Eileen Geary for the night.
The Gearys joined the convoy with their Fordson Major diesel tractor on day three, and all left for Hughenden.
Three tractors were far better than one. They eventually made it to Hughenden where they stayed at the Grand Hotel, a muddy, motley mob, but they were happy.
The party left their tractors in town on day four and caught the train to Townsville, some 11 hours by steam locomotive. They all stayed at Louth's Hotel in the main street.
On day five the Queen arrived in Townsville, so they all joined the crowds at the showgrounds to look and wave to her.
The Queen and Duke, both elegantly dressed, drove around the perimeter of the oval in the Royal Land Rover with the cheering crowd waving madly.
Now, I was at boarding school in Charters Towers at the time and the cubs and scouts all went to Townsville for the occasion.
I cannot remember how we got there but we were all lined up against the ropes. Obviously she did not pick us out from the crowd.
The next day, the royalist "bushies" caught the train back to Hughenden, another 11 hours.
The tractor party took off for home on day seven, finding the going much better because the track was cut.
Another two days were spent travelling from Cameron Downs to Kentle Downs then home to Elabe, arriving home after nine days.
All thought the effort to see the Queen was well worth it, but they wouldn't do it again.
