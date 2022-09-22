The Droughtmaster national sale is a family affair for the Hicks's, being one of the breed's founding studs.
At 92 years old, Ray Hicks still enjoys attending the sale and chatting to fellow breeders, despite being retired for a number of years.
Spanning four generations, Ray's granddaughter Anna, along with her husband Mick and parents John and Catherine, now run the family operation at Moura, where the family has resided since securing 'Billabong' in a land ballot in 1936.
After discovering that their Hereford herd was not built for the tick-ridden country of Central Queensland, the Hicks' started breeding Droughtmasters, becoming one of the foundation vendors of the Droughtmaster National and selling there for over 20 years, before establishing their own on property sale.
Anna said that her grandfather still enjoyed getting out to see how the herd was tracking and check out the new calves each year.
"He's always loved a bit more Brahman content and cross in them," she said.
"They had that many problems with ticks and with eye cancer back in the day, so they were desperate to do something to fix it.
"When they heard about these Brahman and Zebu cattle, they were busting to try and get their hands on some genetics."
The family held their first sale at Billabong in 1998, continuing for 18 years before returning to the national sale, where they have had a number of highlights, including a $100,000 sale topper in 2019 with Billabong Hendrix.
Ms Hicks said the family were hoping to streamline their operation to focus on Droughtmasters in the coming years and expand on their stud numbers.
"We've always had Brahmans and Droughties, but we've recently started streamlining into the Droughties more now, just for the fertility and the functionality of them," she said.
"We can't fault that and we just love them. They're great breeders.
"Where we are in ticky country in Central Queensland, we need tick resistance. We like their coat, the fact that they can handle the flies and they can handle the temperatures."
The Billabong prefix sold nine bulls at the 2022 national sale, averaging $14,222 and topping at $50,000 with Billabong Knightly.
"We're really happy with the result and it's so good to see everyone excited about what we're trying to breed," Ms Hicks said.
"We're really getting towards what we've been working on for the last 15 years, so it's great to see people confident in buying that too."
Ms Hicks said the National Sale will continue to be an annual event for the family.
"It's like an addiction, you just want to keep coming back."
