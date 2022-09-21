The Santa Gertrudis bull breed record has been broken once again, this time for a Yarrawonga bull.
Andrew Bassingthwaighte and family sold Yarrawonga S316 for $250,000 to RL Pastoral Co, Kyogle, NSW and Nioa Pastoral Co, Allora, at the sale near Wallumbilla on Monday.
It eclipsed the previous best of $175,000 set at the Santa Central sale last week.
The 22-month-old son of Yarrawonga Impact was shifted from lot seven to the first offering of the day.
High prices continued straight after with Hardigreen Park, south of Tamworth, NSW, paying $180,000 for Yarrawonga S156 whose full brother was retained within the stud.
Full report to come.
