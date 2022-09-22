It's been a tough few years for Palen Creek Correctional Centre and its livestock program as the 2017-19 drought forced it to cut its Charbray herd in half.
But with better conditions and the persistence of the farm team and prisoners, the program is back on track.
PCCC was back on the show circuit for the first time in three years, scooping a win at the 125th Beaudesert Show earlier this month.
This year, the centre showcased six of its Charolais cross steers in the prime beef cattle entry.
Palen Creek entered three of its steers in the pen of three category and took out a win in their class.
The remaining cattle were shown individually.
Judge Pat McMahon of McMahon Brothers, Killarney, said it was an impressive result.
"It was a terrific show - as good as I've judged anywhere, and I've been doing it for a fair while. For them to come up with a broad ribbon is an outstanding effort, because there were some really good cattle there on the day," Mr McMahon said.
"They've certainly done a very good job of improving their cattle and the quality and condition of the cattle they are showing."
Palen Creek is a 360-hectare working farm, which has built herd numbers to a 145-strong commercial herd.
The centre is no stranger to winning awards - taking out the grand champion award at the Beaudesert Show about seven years ago.
Custodial correctional officer Paul, who heads the prison work program at the centre with Geoff, said it was tough building the herd again.
"Our numbers went right down in the drought. We had to do a lot of culling. We've kept our own heifers this time and it's taken a while to rebuild our herd. We predominantly try to keep first cross Charbray," Paul said.
"We had no water and no feed, and we've more or less had to rebuild our whole herd by our own breeding - keeping our own heifers, and we're nearly back to where we want to be.
"We buy in a handful of Brahman cows to breed our F1s. In the bulls, we don't just chase the one line all the time. We'll go to any stud.
"We've bought a few over the phone when we haven't been able to make it out there. Like from the ANC stud near Miles."
But in the end, it's all worth it for Paul.
"When the calves get sold off at the sale or you take the steers to the show and you win a prize, it's pretty rewarding when people see the quality of your cattle."
Paul now plans to get a yearling bull to put over some heifers.
Read more
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.