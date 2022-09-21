Binara Poll Hereford sale tops at $19,000

The second annual Binara Poll Hereford online bull sale climbed to a top of $19,000 to av $7636 last week.
It was a nice bump to the inaugural sale, which recorded a $13,500 top and $6842 av.
Amanda and Ivan Burcher, Binara, Goondiwindi, sold 11 of 24 bulls under the hammer and one sold in post-sale negotiations for a clearance of 50pc.
Binara Rod Alexander topped the sale, selling to Clive Golden, Dragoncrest, Yuleba.
Sired by Yavenvale Laser and out of Little Trefoil Princess, Rod Alexander weighed 980kg.
He recorded an, eye muscle area of 135sqcm, intramuscular fat percentage of 6.5 and a scrotal circumference of 40.5cm.
Mr Golden runs a commercial Poll Hereford herd with his wife and his parents, selling their weaners at 16-18 months at the markets, where they often go to feedlots.
Second top price bull Kalem Rattler sold for $10,000 to Graham Emery, Wyena, Wallumbilla.
It was an emotional sale for Amanda, selling off Kalem genetics without her mother Pearl Saal, who started Kalem Poll Hereford in 1973 and sadly passed away in January.
The Kalem herd is now with Amanda and Ivan, except for the nucleus of mature females, which are under Pearl's husband Trevor's ownership.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
