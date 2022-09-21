Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Binara Poll Hereford sale tops at $19,000

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
September 21 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bennett Ladbrook, PJH Livestock Roma, Amanda Burcher, Binara Poll Hereford, and Clive Golden, Dragoncrest, Yuleba with top price Binara Rod Alexander. Picture Binara

The second annual Binara Poll Hereford online bull sale climbed to a top of $19,000 to av $7636 last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.