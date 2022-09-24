Queensland Country Life
Opinion

Water needs assessments under way in Queensland

By Allan Dingle, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
September 24 2022 - 9:00pm
Water - we need a plan

Water is the lifeblood of agriculture, regional communities and the people of Queensland more broadly. Surface water dominates our water supply sources but groundwater also plays an important role, especially for inland parts of the state. About 7.9 million megalitres of water in Queensland is allocated for use across the state. Access to this water relies heavily on rainfall which is highly seasonal and varies considerably year to year.

