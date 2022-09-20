Bimbadeen Brangus stud principals, Amanda and Mark Salisbury, could only smile with delight, after their successful on-property sale at Arthur's Nob, near Eidsvold, on Tuesday.
The couple not only created a new on-property top price at $32,500, but set a new record average for bulls at $10,598.
At their 2021 sale, the Salisbury's sold bulls to a top of $22,000 and averaged $9212.
Also within the catalogue were five red Brangus bulls which sold to a top of $9000, to average $6800; while six Brangus heifers topped at $6000 to average $4666.
However all eyes were peeled on the first bull into the sale ring, the 2022 ACM Sire Shootout interbreed finalist, Bimbadeen Saxon S55.
Saxon was a son of Triple B Noble N405, who was the top priced lot at the 2019 Triple B sale, and from the great breeding matron Bimbadeen Q P0109, a daughter of Greendale Quick Move.
Saxon's breeding measurements were in the top 4.5 per cent of estimated breeding values for weight.
He weighed 820 kilograms, had a scrotal circumference of 43 centimetres, and an eye muscle area of 140 square centimetres.
He was selected by Ray Gross, Doraville, Eton, near Mackay, as one of his foundation sires for his new, yet to be named Brangus stud.
Mr Gross said it was his temperament, conformation, and estimated breeding values that attracted him to Saxon.
"He really is the complete sire," Mr Gross said.
He will be joined to some of the 125 stud Brangus heifers Mr Gross has already put together.
The price tag of $20,000 was achieved twice.
Mr Gross paid that money for Bimbadeen Sabra S1, a son of Forest Hills Fair Dinkium 1168, from a Bimbadeen female whose breeding was chock a block with Telpra Hills and Greendale bloodlines.
The Brown family, Dululu, selected Bimbadeen Seattle S400 for the same money.
A son of Triple B Noble N405, he was a younger bull at just 17 months.
Major buyers were repeat purchasers Zlotkowski and Co of Beeron, who finished with seven bulls to average $8607.
Bill and Lenny Cook, Bullyard, also finished with seven bulls to average $6500.
Shane Meteyard, Rather Shepherd Pastoral Company, Charters Towers, was active online and finished with six bulls to average to average $5800.
Mark and Amanda Salisbury said they were delighted with the overall sale result.
"We had a great crowd in a great season with pretty handy line-up of commercial and stud Brangus bulls," Mrs Salisbury said.
She said it was so pleasing to see so many repeat buyers, along with the new faces this year.
In all, five stud breeders were active, and 13 repeat buyers operated from a radius of Casino, NSW to Charters Towers.
Selling agents Kellco, Monto and Elders, Rockhampton
