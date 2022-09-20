Stud and commercial producers took advatage of the top-flight genetics on offer from six leading Central Queensland Brahman vendors, at the Clermont Beef Bull Sale last Tuesday.
The multi-vendor sale saw bulls offered from six studs; Palmal, Brolga Gully, Viva Brahmans, 2AM Brahmans, Apis Creek Brahmans and Leichhardt Creek Brahmans.
In total, 72 of the 87 bulls offered sold under the hammer to average $9486, gross $683,000, and represent a 83 per cent clearance.
Casey McCamley of Brolga Gully Brahmans at Dingo, sold the top priced bull on the day.
Tony Olsen of Lindley Park Brahmans at Mackay, paid the top money for $35,000 to secure Brolga Gully C 273.
The 24-month-old sire-prospect is a homozygous polled son of Nelso 4135 VK Dollars and out of Brolga Gully 2413/2.
Weighing in at 804 kilograms, had an eye muscle area of 142sq cm, scrotal circumference of 43cm, and P8 and rib scans of 14mm and 10mm respectively.
The second-top priced bull at $30,000 was 2AM 7559, sold to Allan and Jeanette Williams, Riverside Pastoral, Nebo.
Offered by Andrew and Anna McCamley of 2AM Brahmans, the 22-month-old was sired by 2AM Leopard 6278 and out of 2AM Red Olive 5869.
Weighing 738kg, he had an EMA of 131sq cm, scrotal circumference of 40cm, and P8 and rib fat of 13mm and 10mm respectively.
2AM Brahmans also sold the third-top priced bull 2AM 7601, selling for $29,000 to WH Kettle & Co.
The 23-month-old son of 2AM Leopard 6278 and out of 2AM Eloise 5237.
Weighing at 786kg, had an eye muscle area of 137sq cm, scrotal circumference of 43cm, and P8 and rib scans of 13mm and 9mm respectively.
Alistair and Pam Davison, Viva Brahmans, made their top price early in the sale with their bull Viva Pedro 2064 selling for $13,000.
David and Julie McCamley, Palmal Brahmans, topped at $24,000 with Palmal 9995.
Stewart and Sarah Borg, Leichhardt Brahmans, topped at $10,000 with Leichardt 574.
Tim and Lynette Olive, Apis Creek, topped at $15,000 for Apis Creek Jacko 1630/0.
Palmal Brahmans - 12 bulls average $11,667.
Brolga Gully - 2 bulls average $23,500.
2AM Brahmans - 19 bulls average $13,421.
Viva Brahmans - 13 bulls average $7153.
Apis Creek Brahmans - 13 bulls average $6307.
Leichardt Creek Brahmans - 13 bulls average $5076.
Laregest bulk buyer on the day was DKM Pastoral, Garfield, Jericho, who purchased 12 bulls for an average of $4333, while Blackwater-based Jellinbah Pastoral Co, secured eight bulls for $10,375 average.
Frankfield Pastoral Co bought seven for $7857 average.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
