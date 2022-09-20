A consignment of 418 EU accredited Charolais and Angus weaner steers and heifers on account of Dawson River Pastoral at Taroom not only topped the sale at Roma on Tuesday, but it helped LifeFlight in its quest to build a new emergency response facility at the town's airport.
The 237 heifers for sale from Christine Gall & Co, The Glebe, averaged 659c/kg, weighing an average 230kg to bring $1518/hd, while the 181 steers returned an average 641c/kg, had an average weight of 250kg, and a per head price of $1608.
According to Murray Arthur Agencies representative Sam Scott, restockers from Dubbo and Gunnedah were among a keen panel of southern buyers at the sale anticipating warmer months ahead, helping one of the Gall pens of Angus cross steers to 750c/kg, with a 241kg average weight, for $1812/hd.
They were among cattle producers from around Queensland, Quilpie, McKinlay and Mount Isa included, taking advantage of a dry window to muster, contributing to a significant jump in numbers at the sale, much to the relief of LifeFlight's Maranoa Regional Advisory Committee chairwoman Kate Scott.
The Maranoa Regional Council, the owner of Australia's largest saleyards, had designated the sale as the one at which it would donate 50pc of the live weight and open auction selling fees received for each head of cattle sold, to LifeFlight.
"It was a very worthwhile day for us - there was a big yarding and lots of people," Ms Scott said.
While final figures were unable to be confirmed on Tuesday evening, it's estimated the 6302 head sold raised over $44,000 for LifeFlight.
Following the sale Christine Gall announced that the family had pledged $2 for every beast sold on the day, or $12,604, which Ms Scott said was incredibly generous.
Graeme Gall said it was tremendous to be supporting the aeromedical retrieval service with their cattle.
"They support us in times of need," he said, adding that it was fortuitous their cattle were part of the day's yarding.
They were aiming to sell them three months ago but a dip in prices and wet weather postponed plans.
The first sod for the new base, which received $1,072,137 in federal government funding, was turned at Roma at the end of August.
The organisation has to match the funding with close to $1m.
Ms Scott said building costs had been increasing, meaning there was now a shortfall to bring the new facility into being, which was why Tuesday's community support, to ensure a vital piece of infrastructure could go ahead, future-proofing the service for the region, was so welcome.
Maranoa Mayor Tyson Golder said council recognised the importance of the new base in speeding up response times to medical emergencies in remote areas.
"It's very important to support - anything council can do to help, we will," he said.
"LifeFlight plays an integral role in providing emergency aeromedical care in our region and council is thrilled to be able to host the inaugural charity sale day at the Roma Saleyards."
According to MLA market reporter Sherrill Stivano, buyers continued to seek frame over condition on steers at the sale.
Overall the yarding experienced mostly good gains with light weight steers up by 90c, medium weight steers to feed improved by 47c to 131c, and heavy feeders were up by 27c/kg.
Light weight heifers improved by 10c to 22c, medium weight heifers to feed improved by 15c to 41c, and heavy weight heifers to restockers were up by 44c/kg. Cows improved by 2c to 7c/kg.
ALSO READ:
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.