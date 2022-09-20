Queensland Country Life
Restockers active at Roma, helping raise over $44,000 for LifeFlight

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated September 20 2022 - 10:47pm, first published 8:30pm
Sam Scott, Murray Arthur Agencies, Lachlan and Graeme Gall, Charles Pitman, Robert Blanch, Dawson River Pastoral, and Sarah Packer, LifeFlight.

A consignment of 418 EU accredited Charolais and Angus weaner steers and heifers on account of Dawson River Pastoral at Taroom not only topped the sale at Roma on Tuesday, but it helped LifeFlight in its quest to build a new emergency response facility at the town's airport.

