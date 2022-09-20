IT'S one of southern Queensland's most popular events and after a two-year hiatus, the Goondiwindi community is ready to once again saddle up for its annual bush polo event.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the past two competitions to be cancelled, including the 110th anniversary polo showcase, which was cancelled at the 11th hour last year.
However, organisers are busily preparing for this Saturday's polo action, which will also include live music as well as the highly-anticipated signature lunch event, Grazing at the Polo, which features a variety of locally-sourced produce.
Having first formed in 1911, the Goondiwindi Polo Club was disappointed it had to cancel its 110th anniversary celebrations last year due to the pandemic.
However, club vice president Andrew Coulton said the club would celebrate the milestone on Saturday.
"It's really become a unique event on the bush polo circuit offering great quality polo games from teams throughout Queensland and NSW," Mr Coulton said.
"While also providing a great atmosphere with plenty of delicious food and some great entertainment."
Among the teams set to descend on the border community for this year's competition is the renowned Ellerston Polo Club, which is located on Ellerston Station owned by the famous Packer family.
The club has also enjoyed a brush with royalty during having hosted Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh, during a tour of Australia for an exhibition match in 1968.
"It was such an honour for the Duke to show an interest in a small bush polo club and it really helped in putting the club on the map to the rest of the country," Mr Coulton said.
On the field, the day's action will be highlighted by competition for the Border Cup, while off the field the Grazing at the Polo luncheon promises to be a highlight in its own right.
"We are so spoilt when it comes to producers throughout the Goondiwindi region," organiser Elizabeth Africano said.
"And the lunch provides the perfect opportunity to hero these products, while also offering a beautiful lunch event for attendees."
Saturday's action begins from 12.30pm at the Goondiwindi polo ground and tickets are available via www.eventbrite.com.au/e/goondiwindi-polo-tournament-2022-tickets.
