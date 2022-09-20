Queensland Country Life
Goondiwindi bush polo event to return after two-year hiatus


By Billy Jupp
Updated September 20 2022 - 6:02am, first published 6:00am
The Goondiwindi polo event is after a two-year hiatus. Picture: Supplied

IT'S one of southern Queensland's most popular events and after a two-year hiatus, the Goondiwindi community is ready to once again saddle up for its annual bush polo event.

