The last thing you'd expect to find when travelling through Winton in the central west of the state is a surf club, especially 900 kilometres from the closest beach.
In a quirky attempt to fundraise money for rural charities vital to the region, the new owners of the Winton Outback Motel have built just that.
Steve and Leesa Collins, have owned the motel since January this year, after they'd bought it sight unseen, due to COVID-19 related travel inspection restrictions.
They pair immediately recognised the opportunity to turn the BBQ area at the motel into "something different" - and from there the concept of the surf club was born.
Mr Collins said they'd received a great response from travelers and the locals.
"The surf club is a completely different opportunity to fundraise for important charities, with the Royal Flying Doctor Service (Qld Section) being the first chosen recipient," he said.
"Guests, locals, tourists - whoever - are encouraged to visit the surf club - take some photos beside the hand-painted surfboards, then donate to the RFDS.
"These funds can be provided using the old fashioned donation tins onsite, or alternately adopting the more modern approach by scanning a QR code, taking them straight to the RFDS website."
The surf club has already attracted the likes of Nationals Leader MP David Littleproud, and renowned Australian journalist and photographer Ray Martin AM and Ken Duncan OAM, who were both the very first visitors to the club.
Winton recently placed second in the Qld Top Tiny Tourism Town awards.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
