Grassfed cattle producers questioned on transaction levy increase proposal

By Sally Gall
September 21 2022 - 7:00am
Our vox pop showed there were varying opinions about the proposal in the community.

Ensuring value for money is the priority for cattle producers considering a suggestion that the $5 levy paid on the transaction of every head of cattle sold be increased.

