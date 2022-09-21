Ensuring value for money is the priority for cattle producers considering a suggestion that the $5 levy paid on the transaction of every head of cattle sold be increased.
The peak industry body for grassfed producers has said it is looking into the possibility of a review, following suggestions that given the improved cattle market, and the threats of animal disease incursions on Australia's doorstep, an increase in the levy would be reasonable.
Speaking at the Roma cattle sale on Tuesday, where over 6000 head were sold, Wallumbilla producers Ross Graham and Kathy Moloney questioned whether the threat of animal disease incursions on Australia's doorstep was a good enough reason to ask for more money from growers.
"It's a tough call - yes, we want to make sure foot and mouth disease and lumpy skin disease doesn't infiltrate, but surely that's a border security issue," Ms Moloney said. "Why do we need to pay for that."
Mr Graham was wary of the money getting swallowed up in paperwork and bureaucracy rather than on practical measures, and rejected the suggestion that levy amount be a percentage of the sale figure rather than a flat rate for that reason.
"We do the same work with our stock whether they're in good condition or poor," he said. "The amount would have to be standard across the board."
TopX agent Cody Close was fully supportive of a levy increase, saying that taking part in the Advancing Beef Leaders program had shown him how underfunded groups were.
"I think there could be more money spent in the industry," he said. "If we want to be FMD-free, we've got to be prepared to spend the money."
As far as increasing the levy in line with the consumer price index to $7.20, Mr Close said that if people wanted to see initiatives taken, they had to be paid for.
Roma's Jill and Steve Carter had a more reserved response, saying a 45 per cent increase was quite steep.
"I know it goes into study and research but a lot of cattle get sold that you don't get enough back from, for what you put in," Mr Carter said.
They both breed and trade from their base at Balgownie.
Taroom's Graeme Gall said he'd be supportive of the suggestion for an increase, so long as the money was used within the grassfed industry.
"We do need to spend money but a lot of it seems to go to the downstream end of the industry," he said.
Likewise, Roma producers Kate Scott, Allandale, and Sarah Packer, Hartwood, both wanted reassurance that the money raised would go to grassfed producers.
"The question is, what we'll gain from it," Ms Packer said. "A $7.20 levy is a fair slog so you'd want to know the answer to that."
"I'd support it if it meant we got more in turn but the question is how the money's spent," Ms Scott said.
Also unsure of the direct benefit was Yuleba's Sabrina Benson, who said the big picture was that the levy was doing good work.
"As an individual you sometimes wondering if you're benefiting personally," she said.
Ms Benson said she didn't think of the $5 levy when she received her sale summary after selling cattle.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
