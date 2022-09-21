Queensland Country Life
Angus feeder steers make 529.2c/$1748 at Moreton

September 21 2022 - 11:00pm
Angus feeder steers from Maleny Black Angus that sold to 529.2c/kg/$1748 at Moreton.

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 402 head at Moreton on Tuesday which saw export cattle sell to a fully firm market on last week's strong rates.

