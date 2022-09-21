Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 402 head at Moreton on Tuesday which saw export cattle sell to a fully firm market on last week's strong rates.
Restockers and feeder cattle sold to a dearer market with a quality line of Droughtmaster heifers with breeding potential meeting strong competition.
Lightweight weaner steers and heifers also sold to a dearer market.
Weaner steers from Michael Bowes sold to 674.2c/kg to return $1005. James and Shirley Wallis consigned weaner heifers that made 485.2c or $1504. Yearling heifers from Paul and Lisa Laycock sold for 489.2c or $1907. Kym Smith sold yearling mickeys to 507.2c to realise $1496.
Light feeder steers from Maleny Black Angus made 529.2c to return $1748. Sugarloaf Homestead also sold light feeder steers that sold to 523.2c or $1936. Feeder heifers from the Hills Family Trust made 479.2c to return $1838. Neil and Teresa Varrie sold full mouth ox for 402.2c to return $2705.
Pens of heavy cows and medium cows consigned by Emervale sold for 364.2c and 372.2c to realise $2185 and $1866 respectively. Mark and Vickee Binstead sold heavy cows for 365.2c to return $2300. A bull from Peter and Fran Eggleston sold for 347.2c to come back at $3038.
