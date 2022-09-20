TRIBUTES are pouring in for a popular pilot killed in a crop dusting accident near Chinchilla on Monday.
Mungindi local Tom Grey has been identified as the pilot killed in a plane crash at Canaga on the state's Western Downs on Monday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the scene at about 12.20pm, after the aircraft lost altitude while it was crop dusting near Chinchilla-Wondai Road and crash landed in a paddock.
The sole occupant of the plane, Mr Grey, aged in his early 30s, died at the scene.
A Toowoomba Grammar School alumni, the young pilot's death has prompted a wave of tributes on social media from across Queensland and NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.