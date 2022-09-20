Queensland Country Life
Tom Grey identified as pilot killed in plane crash near Chinchilla

By Newsroom
Updated September 20 2022 - 2:48am, first published 2:30am
The accident happened near Chinchilla on Monday.

TRIBUTES are pouring in for a popular pilot killed in a crop dusting accident near Chinchilla on Monday.

