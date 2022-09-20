Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Free

2022 Morven Cup | Photos

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
Updated September 21 2022 - 3:37am, first published September 20 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Plenty of punters headed out to the Morven Cup race meeting on Saturday, enjoying a six race program, fashions on the the field and a quirky addition to this year's event, the inaugural Morven fish races.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.