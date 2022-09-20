Plenty of punters headed out to the Morven Cup race meeting on Saturday, enjoying a six race program, fashions on the the field and a quirky addition to this year's event, the inaugural Morven fish races.
Participants were able to purchase their goldfish and then race them, resulting in a $2000 donation to LifeFlight.
M other nature turned it on for the event and the day was a resounding success, after being cancelled earlier in the year due to wet weather.
