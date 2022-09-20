Over a decade since its inception, the northern beef industry was still utilising insights and recommendations of its biggest, single research activity, the CashCow project.
Launched in 2007 with funding from Meat and Livestock Australia, the project collected data from 78,000 cows managed within 142 breeding herds located across 72 commercial cattle properties.
The two-million dollar project was MLA's largest ever research investment at the time.
Herds were measured over three to four year timeframes for 83 different variables that impacted reproductive performance. These included; property, environmental, nutritional, management, and infectious disease factors.
The University of Queensland professor Michael McGowan led the project and recalled the important role producers played in driving the initiative.
Mr McGowan noted the meeting of the north west Queensland regional beef research committee, one of 11 regional committees that make up the North Australia Beef Research Council, which set the priorities for the grassfed beef industry's research and development investments.
"There is no doubt in my mind whatsoever that without the support of NABRC the project would not have gone forward," he said.
"When we established CashCow there was no shortage of folk who said 'you won't be able to do this, this isn't possible, this has not been done and will fail'.
"The RBRCs put their support behind it, and they said 'no we need to do this'.
"Folk like the then NABRC chair John Cox, knew its importance from his experience as the CEO of the largest pastoral company at the time, Stanbroke; and people like Zanda McDonald, who could see what was required and what could potentially be achieved.
"It changed forever our approach to conducting research in northern Australia. This was the first industry-wide, systems-based research project conducted."
The undertaking went on to change many of the accepted practices of herd management in the north, but Mr McGowan said it would not have been possible without the big picture foresight and advocacy of producer champions in the early 2000s.
The CashCow project was inspired by the impact of a similar project run in the dairy industry in the late 1990s.
Dairy Australia's InCalf project investigated factors affecting how quickly cows became pregnant after calving.
"We didn't actually have good quality, hard data on the performance of commercial herds across northern Australia," Mr McGowan said.
"From that we recognised there was a critical need to establish what was actually happening in these herds, and what were the major factors contributing to reproductive performance, before we could say this is what we need to focus on, and this is what we need to improve."
Researchers collected high-quality data over four years using early model electronic crush-side data systems and the recently introduced NLIS tags without operational interference on the properties.
Data indicated the major factors, which affected performance, included; country type, time of previous calving, wet season phosphorous status, cow body condition, hip-height, cow age class, cow reproductive history, severity of environmental conditions and occurrence of mustering events around the time of calving.
The outcomes determined new measures of reproductive performance. These measures included the percentage of lactating cows that became pregnant within four months of calving, and estimating liveweight production from breeding herds were developed.
Achievable levels of performance by country type were also determined.
Veterinarian and current chair of the north west Queensland RBRC Ian Braithwaite said the data captured by CashCow allowed producers to make decisions they couldn't confidently make before.
For Katherine and Top End Beef Research Committee chair Jay Mohr-Bell of Mathison Station, that has included cutting back from two musters, to one for branding and weaning, saving costs and improving herd productivity.
Mr McGowan said the method used of assigning liveweight production measures to country types explained the see-sawing production of some areas, where many lactating cows lost a large amount of condition supporting their calf, and failed to become pregnant that year.
"The substantial demonstration of the value of CashCow has been the development of the NB2 project, again initiated by NABRC," he said.
"As CashCow set about defining what was happening and the major factors affecting performance, NB2 is now addressing those and coming up with practical management interventions to control those impacts and improve liveweight production."
