Burnett Livestock and Realty's Biggenden meatworks and store sale on Monday saw a yarding of 2680 head with the market firm to dearer for all descriptions.
Cattle were drawn from Chinchilla, Wandoan, Sarina, Moura, Theodore, Harrami, Thangool, Eidsvold, Monto, Ubobo, Bororen, Miriam Vale, Gin Gin, Oyster Creek, Rosedale, Hervey, Bay, Murgon, Goomeri, Mundubbera, Chatsworth, Woolooga, Kilkivan, Tiaro, Mundubbera, Gayndah and all local areas.
Two and four tooth Santa Gertrudis bullocks from Chinchilla sold for 414c/$2778. Two and four tooth Red Brangus bullocks from Harrami sold for 412c/$2662 and the four tooth for 4154c/$2442.
Brahman cross cows from Mundubbera sold for 362c/$2360. Droughtmaster cows from Woolooga sold for 369c/$2159. Santa Gertrudis cows from Wandoan sold for 365c/$2686. Droughtmaster cross cows from Monto sold for 363c/$1880. Santa Gertrudis cows from Tiaro sold for 364c/$1875. Red Brangus cows from Harrami sold for 366c/$1866.
PTIC Droughtmaster cows from Biggenden sold for $2700.Drougthmaster cows with Brangus calves sold for $3400. Young first calf Brahman cross cows and calves from Bororen sold for $3020. First calf Charbray cows and calves from Hervey Bay sold for $3050.
Milk tooth Brahman steers from Theodore sold for 444c/$2138. A line of Charbray milk tooth steers from Sarina sold for 668c/$2044 and 660c/2031. Milk tooth Angus steers from Gin Gin sold for 566c/$1925. Milk tooth crossbred steers from Riverleigh sold for 518c/$2267. Milk tooth Droughtmaster steers from Biggenden sold for 546c/$1743. Milk tooth Angus steers from Bundaberg sold for 534c/$1848.
Brangus weaner steers from Wallaville sold for 702c/$1869. Shorthorn cross weaner steers from Ubobo sold for 696c/$1650. Charolais cross weaner steers from Rosedale sold for 728c/$1654. Angus Santa cross weaner steers from Thangool sold for 726c/$1761. Santa Brangus cross weaner steers from Lowmead sold for 736c/$1727.
F1 Charolais cross weaner steers from Gaeta sold for 732c/$2044. Braford weaner steers from Theodore sold from 634-700c or $1550-$2121. Simmental cross weaner steers from Murgon for 734c/$1505. A line of Droughtmaster weaner steers from Oyster Creek sold from 678-706c/$1408-$1709.
Milk tooth Santa Gertrudis heifers from Riverleigh sold for 538c/$1836. Milk tooth Charbray heifers from Gayndah sold for 526c/$2052. Milk tooth Crossbred heifers from Mundubbera sold for 526c/$1841. Milk tooth Brangus heifers from Gladstone sold for 514c/$1696. Milk tooth Greyman heifers from Mundubbera sold for 544c/$1745.
Angus Santa cross weaner heifers from Thangool sold for 588c/$1290. Santa Gertrudis cross weaner heifers from Wandoan sold for 596c/$1445. Braford weaner heifers from Theodore sold for 574c/$1673. Droughtmaster weaner heifers from Oyster Creek sold for 570c/$1125. F1 Charolais cross weaner steers from Gaeta sold for 596c/$1505. Charbray weaner heifers from Gayndah sold for 594c/kg or $1503.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.