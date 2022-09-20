Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Cows and calves sell to $3400 at Biggenden

September 20 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael St Henry and daughter Ava St Henry with pens of F1 Charolais steers on account of MR & GL St Henry, Gaeta. The line of 30 steers sold for 732.2c/kg or $2044.

Burnett Livestock and Realty's Biggenden meatworks and store sale on Monday saw a yarding of 2680 head with the market firm to dearer for all descriptions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.