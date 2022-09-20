Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Charbray weaner steers sell for $1750 at Woodford

September 20 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Young male calves that sold for $780 at Woodford.

There were 276 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.