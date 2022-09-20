There were 276 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday.
The market continues to firm, with younger cattle strong.
Christine Rowe, Laceys Creek, sold a line of Charbray weaner steers for $1750. David Bryce, Samsonvale, sold a pen of Droughtmaster steers for $2090. Barry Gartshore, Maleny, sold Droughtmaster males for $1350.
Sarah Kennedy, Conondale, sold light Charbray weaner steers for $1435. Dean Bauer, Moorina, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1460. Barry Pratten, Mt Kilcoy, sold Brangus steer calves for $1380 and heifer calves, with Charolais's making $1110 and Brangus $1100.
TNTJ Leis Trust, Kingscrub, sold Droughtmaster male calves for $1240. Ian Davis, Moore, sold Charbray heifer calves for $1150. Troy Hennessey, Mt Mee, sold a line of Charbray heifer calves for $1100. Barco Traders, Laidley Heights, sold pens of dairy steers for $1310.
Oakwood Machinery and Livestock, Kilcoy, sold a line of Friesian cross vealers for $1170. B and B Pastoral, Morayfield, sold a Brangus bull for $2300. N and L Dunn, Glenfern, sold Murray Grey cows for $1790. Errol Hughes, Woodford, sold a pen of Droughtmaster cows and calves for $2300.
