The energy crisis that is roiling across Europe, and its impact on farmers, does not seem to be getting the level of media attention that it should in this country.
There are multiple contributing factors to the energy crisis beyond the war in Ukraine, but whichever way you look at it, the ramifications are proving to have far reaching consequences that are already having a domestic impact on us.
Europe's fertiliser industry association noted recently that more than 70 per cent of the continent's fertiliser production has been curtailed, as European gas prices skyrocket.
The significant gas price increases have led to a shutdown of plants in Europe, and to a further reduction in fertiliser supply in an already tight market, which has caused fertiliser prices to increase dramatically.
On top of these high input costs, farmers are also having to throw away large quantities of food because they cannot afford the staggering rise in electricity prices.
In this regard, there are reports that Norwegian farmers are being forced to discard their harvest as they cannot afford the electricity prices for cold storage.
One Norwegian farmer has claimed that his operation will have to destroy 29 tons of leeks because it would lose money by harvesting and subsequently storing the crop.
Normally the grower would pay around $2400 per month for electricity, but he would now be required to pay an unsustainable $40,000 per month.
Similarly, Sweden's largest tomato grower noted recently that it is being forced to shut down production as it cannot afford the increasing electricity prices, with the commensurate loss of 500 tons of tomatoes.
The grower has noted that the increase in electricity prices would cost an extra $750,000/annum, which cannot be absorbed by the business.
So not only are European farmers being disproportionately impacted by soaring electricity prices, but some European governments, most notably the Netherlands, are planning on shutting down many livestock operations in order to comply with EU regulations on nitrogen emissions.
In a period of already high inflation and rising food prices, it is trite to say that growing food and fibre on the continent has never been harder.
Are we susceptible to this Continental contagion on electricity prices? It is too early to say, but we have an uncanny knack of following European trends.
You had better believe that winter is coming.
- Trent Thorne, agricultural lawyer
