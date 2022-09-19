RECORDS are meant to be broken, sometimes smashed and rarely obliterated, but today's $265,000 Australian breed record for a Moongool Charolais bull will remain etched in the studstock archives for a long time.
Not only did Ivan, Helen, Ian and Del Price of Moongool Charolais at Yuleba beat the previous $115,000 record set at Palgrove recently, but incredibly they more than doubled the price, in fact surpassed it by $150,000.
The record priced bull, Moongool Revolution was knocked down to David, Lynette, Amy and Blake Whitechurch, 4 Ways Charolais stud, Inverell, New South Wales who have been long standing clients and good friends for many years and have enjoyed great success with Moongool bloodlines.
Moongool Revolution was from one of the first crop of calves by French import GDA Parfait (AI) (ET) (P) and weighed in at 1168kgs at 24 months of age with a massive eye muscle area of 163 square centimetres.
David Whitechurch said he has been looking for a bull like this for a long time and was determined to take him home.
"His overall sire appeal is special, from nose to tail he is hard to fault with great breed character," said Mr Whitechurch.
"Basically Revolution is the complete package and represents a total pedigree outcross for our stud and we wanted to inject some French genetics into the herd."
Moongool co-principal Ivan Price echoed these comments and added he has a desirable skin and hair type and has a powerful body type with extra muscling.
Mr Price was overwhelmed after the sale and knew Moongool Revolution was a very good bull, but today's price tag was beyond his wildest dreams.
Underbidders were Ryan and Rachel Holzwart, Bauhinia Park Charolais, Kensington, Emerald who did not go home empty handed after buying Moongool Mr R251D, a red factor, high performance son of GDA Parfait for $40,000.
A total of 74 Charolais bulls were sold for a $26,486 average and 54 Simbrah bulls sold to a top of $29,000 twice and averaged $13,722.
Overall a total of 128 bulls were offered and sold for a $21,101 average to realise $2,701,000 for the Price family.
