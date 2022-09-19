Queensland Country Life
Moongool Charolais rewrite breed record books at 2022 sale

By Peter Lowe
Updated September 19 2022 - 10:53am, first published 10:46am
Auctioneer Colby Ede, Nutrien, Toowoomba, Amy and Blake Whitechurch, 4 Ways Charolais, Inverell, NSW and Ivan Price, Moongool Charolais, Yuleba with the $265,000 record price Moongool Revolution.

RECORDS are meant to be broken, sometimes smashed and rarely obliterated, but today's $265,000 Australian breed record for a Moongool Charolais bull will remain etched in the studstock archives for a long time.

