Chinchilla area plane crash kills pilot

Updated September 19 2022 - 6:33am, first published 4:00am
A man has died in a crop dusting plane crash near Chinchilla. Picture File

A man believed to be in his 30s has died in a light plane crash near Chinchilla on the Western Downs.

