A man believed to be in his 30s has died in a light plane crash near Chinchilla on the Western Downs.
Initial inquiries indicate at about 12.20pm, the agricultural aircraft was crop dusting when it lost altitude near Chinchilla Wondai Road at Canaga and crash landed in a paddock.
The male pilot was the sole occupant of the aircraft and died at the scene.
A crime scene has been established.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating and is working alongside the Australian Transport Safety Bureau to prepare a report for the coroner.
