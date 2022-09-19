Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Chinchilla area plane crash leaves one person critical

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
Updated September 19 2022 - 4:13am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A person has been critically injured in a light aircraft crash near the Western Downs town of Chinchilla today. Picture File

A person has been critically injured in a light aircraft crash near the Western Downs town of Chinchilla today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.