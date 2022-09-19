A person has been critically injured in a light aircraft crash near the Western Downs town of Chinchilla today.
Paramedics received a call at 12.21pm about reports of a crash at Canaga, about 30km east of Chinchilla.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said they had assessed a patient with critical injuries and "haven't needed to make any transports to hospital".
Police are also on the scene.
More to come.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
