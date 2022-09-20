Yearling heifers dominate at Toowoomba

The supply of stock lifted by 56 head to 276 at the Toowoomba cattle sale on Monday.
Yearling heifers dominated the young cattle section and the increased number of cows penned were mainly dairy classes. The larger number of cows attracted an increased number of export processors. The regular feed and restockers buyers were also present and active in the market.
Light weight yearling steers and heifers returning to the paddock improved in price. Yearling heifers to feed also sold to a dearer trend. Cows generally sold to fair demand for the quality penned.
Light weight yearling steers average 631c and sold to 658c/kg. A small selection of yearling steers to feed averaged from 519c to 570c/kg. A handful of heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 480c to average 442c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers returning to the paddock made to 576c to average 522c/kg. A fair sample of yearling heifers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 474c to 475c with sales to 534c/kg. Heavy weight yearling heifers to feed averaged 449c and sold to 472c/kg.
The largest samples of dairy cows averaged from 270c to 284c with sales to 323c/kg. The occasional heavy weight cow made to 359c/kg. Heavy weight bulls made to 341c/kg.
Best bulls ex Gowrie Junction sold for 340c/kg to return $3553. Best cows sold to 359c/kg with 80 cull dairy cows ex Kandanga topping at $2007.
Heavy heifers sold to $2327. Two pens of heavy Angus cross heifers sold for an average of $2055. Speckle Park heifers from Les and Maria Ridge, Placid Hills, sold for 576c/kg with the steer portion topping at 666c/kg.
South Devon steers ex Linthorpe weighing 366kg returned $1903. Cows and calves sold to $2500.
