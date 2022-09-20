Queensland Country Life
Light weight yearling heifers returning to the paddock reach 576c, average 522c at Toowoomba

September 20 2022 - 5:00am
Yearling heifers dominate at Toowoomba

The supply of stock lifted by 56 head to 276 at the Toowoomba cattle sale on Monday.

