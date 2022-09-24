Grain markets under pressure

Fears the world may dip into recession before the major western economies rein in soaring inflation is weighing on global grain markets.
International grain markets have given back most of the Ukraine war premiums on the success of the United Nations brokered safe corridor export deal. The agreement has allowed a partial resumption of Black Sea grain exports.
Markets remain under pressure on sluggish demand and fears this pattern may continue.
The United States Federal Reserve is expected to lift interest rates again this week after higher than expected August inflation data. It's a pattern that's being repeated in Europe as well as Australia.
The US Federal Reserve, as well as the central banks across Europe, have said they will continue to lift lending rates until inflation is back under control. However, this may not be achievable without hurting the labour markets and pushing unemployment higher and creating further demand concerns.
Nervousness about China's economy also has traders worried of a possible reduction in its massive grain and oilseed imports.
Ongoing COVID lockdowns in some of China's largest cities and the deepening property slump have seen a slowdown in economic growth which could result in a softening in demand for grain and oilseeds, as well as other commodities.
Improving Black Sea export flows, as well as bumper wheat crops in Russia, Canada and Australia have helped to comfort global importers that the worst of the 2022 grain shortages.
The United States Department of Agriculture lifted its forecast for Russian wheat production to 91 million tonnes, with other private forecasters saying it's likely to be even larger.
Russian wheat exports to the Middle East and Africa have rebounded in recent months, buoyed by a record large harvest and cheaper prices. Ukraine's wheat exports have improved under the Russia-Ukraine export deal, although remain substantially lower than pre-war volumes.
Domestic wheat prices strengthened last week on further Black Sea supply uncertainties after Russia said it wanted to revise the terms of the safe corridor export deal. Further weakness in the Australian dollar was also supportive.
Australia is on track for another massive wheat harvest which will require another year of large exports to move the crop. Combining is under way in Central Queensland and set to start in the western Darling Downs in early October.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.