Darling Downs Cotton Grower Inc award winners announced

This year's Darling Downs Cotton Grower Inc award winners have been announced.
Brookstead family the Rollegens were named Darling Downs cotton grower of the year at the dinner in Dalby on Saturday.
Johannes and Scarlett Rollegen accepted the prestigious award in front of a crowd of fellow farmers and industry representatives.
Their agronomist, Meteora Agronomic Consulting, picked up a consultant of the year award.
The unsung hero award was presented to Bruce Vandersee, while the high achiever award went to the Skerman family at Dalby. Dan Skerman also scooped a consultant of the year award for his work.
Cotton Seed Distributors agronomist and DDCGI secretary Larissa Holland took home the young achiever award, and John and Kylie Fuelling were recognised with the Darling Downs Cotton Growers Inc service to industry.
The Darling Downs Cotton Growers Association Inc Greg McVeigh Memorial Trophy for yield and water use efficiency was presented to Greg and Maryann Bender for their 2.06 bales/ML result.
In the yield section, Ross Uebergang won the highest yield for irrigated cotton with his crop of 11.7 bales/ha, while Kurt and Luke Von Pein took out the dryland award for their 7.36 bales/ha.
DDCGI president Dave Walton commended all the award recipients and nominees after what he described as a long and challenging but good year of cotton farming.
"Our farmers have done a fantastic job to come through a very wet and drawn-out season on the Darling Downs," Mr Walton said.
"The judging team was very impressed with this year's nominees and the calibre of the entries.
"All categories were tightly contested, and the judges certainly had their work cut out finalising the winners - it was very close.
"Our farmers should be extremely proud of what they are doing and they deserve the recognition for all the hard work they have put into growing sustainable cotton."
It is estimated that about 400,000 bales will be processed across three gins on the Darling Downs for the 2021-22 season, with ginning expected to finish by mid-December.
- Grower of the year
Rollegen family, Brookstead
Consultant of the year
Meteora Agronomic Consulting
- High achiever of the year
Skerman family, Dalby
Consultant of the Year
Dan Skerman
- Young achiever award
Larissa Holland, CSD and DDCGI secretary
- Unsung hero award
Bruce Vandersee
- Darling Downs Cotton Growers Inc service to industry
John and Kylie Fuelling
- Darling Downs Cotton Growers Association Inc Greg McVeigh Memorial Trophy for outstanding yield and water use efficiency
Greg and Maryann Bender, 2.06 bales/ML
- Highest irrigated yield
Ross Uebergang, 11.7 bales/ha
- Highest dryland yield
Kurt and Luke Von Pein, 7.36 bales/ha
