Darling Downs Cotton Grower Inc award winners announced

Updated September 19 2022 - 4:12am, first published 4:00am
Grower of the year Johannes and Scarlett Rollegen, with consultant of the year Liz Lobsey (left). Pictures DDCGI

This year's Darling Downs Cotton Grower Inc award winners have been announced.

