Medway Droughtmasters achieve stud-record $20,571 average at their final national sale as vendors

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
September 22 2022 - 8:00am
Hamilton, Brenton, Caitlyn, Emily, and Hastings Donaldson of Medway Droughtmasters, Bogantungan. Picture by Ben Harden

The Donaldson family of Medway Droughtmasters achieved one of their best sale averages to date, but the stud has decided to hang up their hats as vendors at the national sale moving forward.

