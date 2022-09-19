The Yaraka End of the Line Campdraft was held on the weekend, with run offs and single digit leads the only thing separating the local competitors.
Action kicked off on Saturday morning with the Western Meat Exporters and C Brooks General Carriers Maiden Campdraft, which was won by Peter Greenhalgh riding Gully Raker with an aggregate score of 180 points.
Well known Alpha campdrafters, husband and wife team, Jason and Laura Comiskey, had a successful weekend, with Jason taking out the Frame Rural Restricted Open with Alatte with 178 points, holding a narrow two point lead over Laura Comiskey, Boonara Spot On and Jason Collins and Redkin.
Laura Comiskey was victorious in the OMA Contracting Novice riding Boonara Spot On with 182 points.
To keep the blue ribbons in the family, son John Comiskey won the Kinnon Co Mini campdraft riding Pepsi.
The Ray White Blackall Livestock and Property Agent 'Battle of the Outer Barcoo' Maiden for Maiden, which was supported by Saunders Electrics, was won by Mark Lavender riding Destined to Inspire with a narrow one point lead ahead of Joy Keane who placed second and third riding Smart Roy and Miss Devine respectively.
The Nutrien West Ladies Campdraft came down to a run off after Emily Landsberg, Blue Duck Pearl and Kylie McPhee, Denmark Victor both held scores of 166 points after the final.
Ms Landsberg secured the victory after scoring 85 points in the decider.
Tom Collins won the Elmes Rural Junior riding Cuddles with a score of 85 points, and held a two point lead ahead of Jaimee Mills and Stetson.
Chloe Seeney from Longreach claimed the blue ribbon in the MWL Rural Juvenile campdraft riding Reanna.
Cattle for the Yaraka campdraft were donated by Tim and Kerry Joseland, Brigadoon Cattle Co, Harry and Susan Glasson, Karand Brangus.
A three day campdraft clinic was held prior to the Yaraka campdraft, with Karin Howard, Ray Langdon and Tom Gleeson instructing the 26 participants on the finer points of horsemanship, campdrafting and rules.
The Campdraft 4 A Cause was also held at Hughenden over the weekend, with a charity auction being conducted raising $25,055 for the RACQ Life Flight cause.
The four day Frasers Comet River Windmill Campdraft was held at Comet and included the Lachlan Hornery Memorial Shoot Out, where the nine highest scores from the first round of the open and one wild card entry competed for the $2000 prize money on offer.
Blake Edwards riding Braeview Romulus were the eventual winners with 91 points, two points ahead of Will Kehl and Swindler.
Ballyneety, Dajarra and Toogoolawah campdraft results will be published in next week's Queensland Country Life.
