The Arnold family from Longreach is evidence of the longevity of the Ballyneety Rodeo and Campdraft north of Aramac beside the picturesque Lake Dunn.
Jessiah Arnold took home the trophy for the Doug Mcauliffe Memorial Open Draft on Saturday, in front of his proud father John Arnold, who recalled himself and Jessiah's grandfather winning on the same rodeo ground in years past.
Nominations and participation were strong for this years Ballyneety rodeo almost in its 60th year.
Rodeo committee secretary Allana Parker said the 560 campdraft nominations filled in record time.
"Its always great to see people and families supporting the rodeo and returning year after year," she said.
The Ballyneety Rodeo has a long tradition of raising money for multiple charities including local schools' P&C's and the RFDS.
This year all gate proceeds are being donated to the Get Loud for Emmy fundraiser, where proceeds will go to the Hear and Say Foundation.
"We hope we can match last year's donations of around $10,000," rodeo president Robbie Hay said.
"The rodeo nominations are slightly down compared to previous years, however there has been great support from the younger generation in this year's roll-up."
