Jessiah Arnold takes Ballyneety open campdraft prize

By Aaron Skinn
September 19 2022 - 2:00am
The Arnold family from Longreach is evidence of the longevity of the Ballyneety Rodeo and Campdraft north of Aramac beside the picturesque Lake Dunn.

