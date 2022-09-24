Choose your life partner carefully

During my 20 years' advising rural families I studied the common threads between those who were successful across multiple generations. It became abundantly clear that success was over represented by families with a solid couple running the agri-business who were both equally driven, kind, generous, diligent, had a solid work ethic and strong family values but above all, their parents had instilled into them at an early age, "Your choice of spouse/partner will either make you, or break you."