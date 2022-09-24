Queensland Country Life
Your choice of spouse/partner will either make or break you

By Ben Law
September 24 2022 - 2:00am
Choose your life partner carefully

Throughout history, parents placed great importance on who their children married. They sensed that choosing the right partner in life was a key ingredient to financial security and a strong and prosperous family.

