Weaner steers in demand

Total offerings back 15 per cent last week, with 12,318 head offered.
Steers 200-280kg averaged $236/head higher, at $1881/head, with a 96pc clearance rate.
From Beaudesert, a line of 25 Ultrablack weaned steers aged seven to 12 months old and averaging 268kg lwt returned $1800/head.
Steers 280-330kg rose $22 to average $1931/head. The 710 head offered finished with a 72pc clearance rate.
The 330-400kg steer category was the only one to take a step back, finishing $19 head lower, at $2171/head.
Feeder steers remained steady, with the 1535 head offered selling to an 82pc clearance rate and averaging $16 higher at 584c/kg lwt.
Heifers 330-400kg kicked $114 higher to average $2288/head while, 200-280kg heifers edged $37 higher, to $1698/head, with an 88pc clearance rate for the 1039 head offered.
Heifers 280-330kg averaged $306 higher, to average $2196/head.
There was a limited offering of 400kg+ heifers, with the average slipping $30, to $2274/head.
From Hughenden, a line of 106 Charolais/Santa feeder heifers aged 15 to 21 months and averaging 419kg lwt returned $2180/head, or 520c/kg cwt.
Pregnancy tested in-calf heifers averaged $153 higher, at $2717/head.
PTIC cows were back $511, to average $2385/head, with the 671 head offered selling to an 80pc clearance rate.
Sheep and lamb listings were down 37pc last week, at 42,524 head.
Crossbred lambs recorded the largest lamb offering for the week, at 10,059 head, up 32pc. Selling from $90-$165, the category averaged $140/head, up lifting $4.
Merino wether lambs registered a smaller offering, at 9367 head, with an 83pc clearance, averaging $120/head, up $8.
Merino ewe lamb listings were up 57pc, at 1645 head and averaged $162/head.
First-cross ewe lambs recorded 3407 head. Averaging $198/head, down $30 from the previous week, the category reached a 67pc clearance.
Joined listings remain scarce, with 3499 head offered.
Scanned in-lamb first-cross ewes were the largest category, at 829 head, which sold to an 83pc clearance rate and averaged $265/head.
SIL Merino ewes sold to strong buyer demand, with the 519 head achieving a 100pc clearance, averaging $182/head, up $8.
Unjoined ewes accounted for 32pc of the weekly offering, with 13,455 head.
Merino ewe hoggets registered the largest offering for the unjoined categories, with the 4575 head selling to strong demand. Prices ranged from $120-$302 to average $203/head, back $32.
From St George, 330, 22 to 23-month-old NSM ewes, weighing 52kg lwt returned $180/head, selling to a buyer in NSW.
First-cross ewes averaged $254/head, back $48, with a clearance rate of 43pc.
