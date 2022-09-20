Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Weaner steers average $1881/head on AuctionsPlus

September 20 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weaner steers in demand

CATTLE

Total offerings back 15 per cent last week, with 12,318 head offered.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.