Charbray reaches the top of Whitaker's sale

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
Updated September 23 2022 - 4:55am, first published September 19 2022 - 5:00am
The top Charbray bull was the third in the catalogue and is pictured with vendor Clint Whitaker, Whitaker Beef Bulls, and agent Andrew Cavanagh, KellCo Rural Monto.

Last Saturday's Whitaker Beef Bull Sale is being hailed a success after bulls were secured by local buyers, as well as those across the state, from Ipswich to Boulia.

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

