SantaHat bull sale sees Santas average twice as much as 2021

By Kent Ward
Updated September 18 2022 - 11:26pm, first published 10:00pm
Brett Hatton, Santahat stud, Monto with the $55,000 Santahat S35. Picture: Kent Ward

Classified Santa Gertrudis bulls hit $55,000 while Angus bulls topped $30,000 to culminate in a bottom line average of $19,842 at last Friday's annual Santahat Santa Gertrudis Sale, outside Monto.

