Classified Santa Gertrudis bulls hit $55,000 while Angus bulls topped $30,000 to culminate in a bottom line average of $19,842 at last Friday's annual Santahat Santa Gertrudis Sale, outside Monto.
Conducted by the Hatton families, Santahat stud, Monto the result saw 43 Santa bulls set a $20,116 average and the 14 Angus herd bulls return a $19,000 average for yet another complete clearance.
So strong was demand for the fully oats prepared product on offer that Santa Gertrudis averages climbed by double of that posted in 2021.
It was the first occasion that Angus had been offered by the prefix.
Sale topper was the 22-month-old, Santahat S35.
The 778 kilogram son of Yarrawonga J1206 and from a Glenn Oaks Grande G35 dam posted an EMA measurement of 134 sq cm and rib and rump fat measurements of 10 and 8mm.
Taking home the market topper was David and Suzanne Bassingthwaighte, Waco stud, Mungallala.
Four Santa bulls sold for $26,000.
These were purchased by both seedstock and leading commercial operations.
First of these to make that figure sold to the Walker families, Strathmore stud, Blackall.
Next was the following lot selling to Karen Dunlop, Spean Pastoral Company, Esk.
This was followed by another at the same figure going to TVF Pastoral, Albro, Clermont and the final male at the same figure was knocked down to Dougal and Janene Hamilton, Maroon, Eidsvold.
John and Vicki Howard, Burleigh Estates, Biloela returned to select from both sections on offer taking a single Santa bull for $24,000 and a trio of Angus bulls to average them $18,667 to top at $22,000.
TVF Pastoral, Albro, Clermont outlaid on average $19,600 for their five Santa selections.
Another to select from both sides of the catalogue was Mitch and Anna Servin, Boonarga, Theodore taking an Angus for $16,000 and three Santa bulls for on average $19,333.
Operating through AuctionsPlus the Roberts family, Callistemon, Springsure took the top selling Angus bulls at $30,000.
The 17-month-old son of Millah Murrah N375 weighed 744 kilograms and delivered an EMA measurement of 122 sq cm and rib and rump fat measurements of 8 and 6mm.
Volume support came from repeat clients, Southwick Pty Ltd., Dunira, Moura who signed off on seven from the offering to average $17,142 topping at $22,000.
Dougal and Janene Hamilton, Maroon, Eidsvold also returned signing off on five from both breeds for on average $18,400.
Their haul included an Angus entry for $17,000.
Stuart and Joy Hamilton, Wathonga, Eidsvold purchased a pair to average them $23,500. Their top of the two Santa entries was a $24,000 paternal half brother to the top seller.
Jim Galletly, Mt Alma, Calliope took a pair of Santa bulls for on average $16,000 topping at $18,000 while Springsure producers, Shaun and Mindi Durdin, Heathwood, Springsure selected a pair of Angus to average them $23,000, these topped at $24,000.
Ian Rideout, Blue Hills, Thangool was another returning taking two from each breed, a Santa Gertrudis for $20,000 and a $18,000 Angus male.
The Scholl family, Mundubbera bought an Angus bull for $25,000 while the Patterson family, Treswell, Springsure returned accounting for a son of the 'first season sire' and RNA Champion, Glenn Oaks Nirvana for $22,000.
Sandy Pointon and Sons, Mt Eagle, Abercorn shopped wisely taking a pair of Santa Gertrudis for $8000 each.
The Brown family, Walloon, Banana took with them a pair each costing $22,000.
The Brown purchases were both sired by Diamond H Taipan T315 and Kelly and Scott Becker, Paranui, Theodore took with them a single Santa entry and another of the polled Glenn Oaks Nirvana sons in the form of the $24,000, S163.
John and Sharon Cruickshank, Rockdale, Theodore took a pair at $24,000 each.
These were both sons of Diamond H Taipan T315.
The Perkins family, Kooyong, Rawbelle accounted for the $23,000, S18 a son of Yarrawonga J1206.
Taking another of the Yarrawonga J1206 sons at $24,000 was Greg and Karen Slater, Glenellen Cattle Company, Chinchilla.
Agents: Hourn and Bishop Qld and AuctionsPlus.
