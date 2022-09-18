In 1990, Mr Pisaturo received an A.M., the Order of Australia by Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth, for his service to the cattle industry. In 1991, he received an Ethnic Business Award by the National Bank, awards from the City of Penrith, Australia Day Association as an Australian Achiever and many other awards and certificates for contributions to the community. In 1994 he received L'Ordine Al Merito Della Republica Italiana Onoreficenza Di Cavaliere.