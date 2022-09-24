Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Braford society recognises 50-year-old Abernethy and Taroela Studs

Ben Harden
September 24 2022 - 4:00am
Former stud principals of Abernethy Brafords, Ann and Bryce Kenny at the recent National Braford Sale at CQLX, Gracemere.

For both Abernethy and Taroela studs, the last 50 years of breeding Brafords have been a very successful and family orientated business.

