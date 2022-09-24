For both Abernethy and Taroela studs, the last 50 years of breeding Brafords have been a very successful and family orientated business.
Both Braford studs were recently recognised by the breed society at the recent National Braford Sale at Gracemere.
At 84 years old, Bryce Kenny and his wife Ann travelled from their home in Gayndah, where they retired to 17 years ago.
Both attend the sale annually, to support their two son's Malcom and wife Sandra Kenny of Abernethy Brafords, and Russell and Donna Kenny of Harriett Valley.
Mr Kenny remembers when he and his father William, known as Bill, bought their first bull at Dalby, some decades ago.
"My father Bill and I bought our first bull in Dalby, back when the family traded as Abernethy Grazing," he said.
"This sale is a great interest of ours to attend and it's great to support our two sons Malcolm and Russell and their families who continue to sell there.
"When my father and I divided up, he had a stud for a period of time, which he called Harriet Valley and that has since passed on to Russell."
Mr Kenny remembers seeing Braford cattle at the Brisbane Royal Exhibition one year, and later getting into breeding them.
"They're a good breed of cattle, but not one breed is the be all or end all and if you think that way, I think you're kidding yourself," he said.
"My family has done extremely well out of the Braford cattle. We graduated from Herefords to Santa Gertrudis cattle for a little while, before transitioning to Braford cattle."
Mr Kenny described the current cattle market as very buoyant.
"Both our boys have achieved more higher prices than what my father and I ever saw," he said.
"They've had better sales than they had at the Braford National, but they had a successful sale."
The Kennys were please to be recognised with 50-years of breeding Brafords, which Mr Kenny attributes to his children.
"As I said to Malcom and Sandra - if they hadn't carried the stud on for the last 17 years than it wasn't going to reach 50 years and we're grateful for that," he said.
Taroela Brafords was established in 1972 by the late Col Wilson and his wife Val, with the focus been a commercially driven stud where the cattle must perform.
The stud was passed onto Col's son Warren and wife Sue Wilson.
Taroela first sold bulls at the national sale in November 1978 and sold eight bulls to average $1087, with a top of $1200.
It was a lot different to this years sale, where the family sold 10 bulls to average $13,200 and top at $30,000.
Mr Wilson remembers the family's original herd was predominately Hereford base.
"They wanted to reduce the amount of eye cancer and calving problems," he said.
"In the early days, steers were sold as 4-5-year-old bullocks and sale bulls were sold at 30-48 months of age.
"Since then Brafords, along with most other breeds, have improved their muscle expression, top line, bone, length and are turned off at a much younger age with bulls now being sold from 18-30 months at the national sale."
The Wilsons herd is now bred so they can market their cattle off the cow, and sell on as feeders or take through to jap ox bullocks.
Mr Wilson said they were privileged to be recognised by the society for breeding registered cattle for 50 years.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.