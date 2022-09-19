Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

National Braford sale attracts strong outfit of volume buyers

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated September 20 2022 - 6:44am, first published September 19 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North west graziers Colleen and Ashley Murray, with Clayton, 11mths, of ACM Grazing were the largest volume buyers at last week's sale. Pictures by Ben Harden

The National Braford sale attracted plenty of commercial buyers from crossbreeding operations, who were seeking the unique offering of top genetics.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.