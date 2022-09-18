Queensland Country Life
Winvic Pastoral sell top heifer at National Braford Sale

Ben Harden
Ben Harden
Updated September 18 2022 - 11:49pm, first published 11:30pm
Top heifer Winvic Tammy, with GDL agent Mark Duffy, and first time vendors Olivia, Natalie and Amilia Marks of Winvic Pastoral, Kilcummin, Clermont. Pictures by Ben Harden

A small line-up of quality heifers were offered at the conclusion of the National Braford bull sale last week, with a frenzy of bids pushing the sale to a high of $9000.

