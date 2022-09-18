A small line-up of quality heifers were offered at the conclusion of the National Braford bull sale last week, with a frenzy of bids pushing the sale to a high of $9000.
In total, five of the seven heifers sold to average $6400 - a rise rise from last year's average of $4800.
Topping at $9000, it was the Marks family's Winvic Tammy that caught the eye of the Dan and Pip Galloway of Ascot Niemen Brafords at Glenlea, Banana.
The 21-month-old was sired by Neimen Idaho 628 and out of Baroma Downs Tammy 583.
Offered by first time vendors, Winvic Pastoral's Olivia Marks said the family were "very humbled" with the result.
"We've had a really great season back home and to top it off with this result is amazing," Ms Marks said.
"Tammy is a robust female, with a beautiful eye pigment and fine tropical skin.
"She boasts a lovely pedigree combination of Ascot Neimen and Baroma Downs bloodlines."
Weighing 384 kilograms, the young heifer scored the third highest eye muscle area scan for Winvics yearling heifers, with an EMA of 82sq cm and also had an intramuscular fat score of 4.6 per cent.
Winvic Pastoral sold three Braford females for an average of $7667/hd.
All the females were pregnancy tested in calf to an American Hereford sire called NJW 79z Endure 179D.
Back in May this year, an Australian Hereford bull Mawarra Ultra Star, sired by Endure, broke the top-priced record at the Herefords Australia National Sale in Wodonga, selling for $130,000.
Tammy's PTIC to the US Hereford bull was a huge factor in Galloway family's decision to purchase her on the day.
Dan and Pip Galloway of Glenlea run the Ascot Niemen Brafords Stud and an EU accredited commercial operation across four properties near Banana.
The Galloways purchased two Braford bulls at the national sale, MCN Abe for $18,000 and Little Valley Maxwell for $27,000.
Mr Galloway said their new heifer will fit in pretty well in their breeding operation.
"Her pedigree goes back to a bull that we sold to Winvic four years ago and we appreciate those genetics a little bit," he said.
"Also, the fact that she is hopefully in calf to a Hereford bull, we might be able to use those genetics to further out the genetic potential in our stud operation as well.
"It will be interesting to see how her calf looks and I think she'll be fine cow, and hopefully we'll put her with one of our lead sires and then go from there."
Ms Marks said the heifers PTIC to the US sire made them even more desirable in the selling ring.
"We expect her progeny to have incredible carcase attributes," she said.
"We've been breeding Brafords for a long time and we always put Herefords back to our Brafords.
"I think it's a really good crossing, something that might be well received and hopefully other people start doing a little bit more of."
One lot after the market topper, Baroma Downs Brafords, Croppa Creek, NSW, paid the second-top money of $8000 to take home Winvic Sabina PP R082, offered again by the Marks family.
Described as a "complete feminine package", the 21-month-old is a daughter of Neimen Idaho and Baroma Downs Sabina.
In a further breakdown of the sale catalogue, the Donovan family partnership of Ashby Braford Stud, Jimbour, sold two heifers for an average of $4500/hd.
The heifer sale component of the National Braford sale was conducted by GDL Rockhampton.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
