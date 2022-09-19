Veteran Braford breeder Larry Acton has been honoured with life membership of the Australian Braford Society.
Mr Acton's life membership was bestowed at the recent National Braford Sale at CQLX, Gracemere.
Now based at La-gunya-goon, Gracemere, Larry and Beth Acton have been breeding Braford cattle for more than 50 years.
The society invited Mr Acton to accept the position of Patron of the breed 15 years ago.
Visibly surprised by the presentation, Mr Acton said it was a huge thrill to receive the recognition from the society.
"I was pretty much affected by it emotionally and I intent to regard that as huge honour," he said.
"This was one of my biggest thrills because it's basically your peers recognising your involvement, your participation and your input into the breed.
"I'm very passionate supporter of the Braford breed and I remember when my dad first bought his first bull in 1964, nearly 60 years ago."
The Actons sold five stud bulls at the national sale, with all five selling to a top of $12,000 and average of $7800/hd.
Mr Acton said people are starting to recognise the value of Brafords in their crossbreeding programs.
"I've always said that the Brafords were the biggest secret in the cattle industry," he said.
Australian Braford society president Stuart Dingle, paid tribute to Mr Acton saying he was a worthy recipient of the award.
"Larry has had success in both commercial and stud breeding, and he has contributed to the growth and success of the breed throughout Australia," Mr Dingle said.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
