AS the skies opened up so did the wallets of buyers at Jim and Jackie Wedge's annual Ascot bull and heifer sale, North Toolburra, Warwick on Friday as they forked out $24,507 for Angus bulls to create a new benchmark for Queensland.
A capacity crowd also witnessed 67 Angus bulls sell to a Ascot $75,000 record high with every sire finding new homes on the back of insatiable demand particularly for the Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15 sons.
In addition 53 Charolais bulls sold for a top of $52,000 for a solid $14,339 average and 22 Charolais heifers averaged $5590 and sold to $9000 and 19 Angus heifers averaged $14,473 and sold to a top of $26,000.
Ascot co-principal Jim Wedge was very pleased with the overall result, particularly the exceptional demand for his Angus catalogue.
Regular supporters Harvey, Jason and Denise Black, Mt Eniskillen, Tambo and their agent Boyd Curran, Nutrien Livestock, Longreach outlaid the $75,000 Ascot record money for Ascot Rockafella R368, a 23-month-old MM Paratrooper son with a tremendous set of figures across the board.
The Black family also bought Ascot Reliable R361, a high growth, positive fat covered son of Ascot Mogul M561 for $30,000 with both bulls to be used over selected Angus cows to breed bulls for their own use.
Another long-time buyer in the market was Miles Paterson, Samuel Holdings, Manumbar Station, Goomeri who paid the $70,000 next best Angus money for Ascot Raise The Bar R425, another outstanding son of MM Paratrooper also with impressive carcase data and excellent growth figures.
Samuel Holdings accounted for 10 top end Angus bulls for a $28,600 average with these bulls headed to Lyndley Station at Jandowae to cover cross-bred cows.
Another regular buyer was Kevin Graham, Kevin Graham Consulting Pty Ltd, Brisbane who secured the $52,000 top-priced Charolais bull, Ascot Septre S109E (AI) (P), a 17-month-old homozygous polled son of Ascot King Tide N76E (P) for Loid and Zabby Appleton, along with his brother Fred, and his wife Anna, and their parents, Dale and Kris who jointly operate the beef powerhouse, Appleton Cattle Company, Yarmina Station, Charters Towers.
Mr Graham said Ascot Septre would go over selected Charolais cows as part of their self replacing bull breeding program.
"Septre has a complete set of data especially his fat percentage, growth rates and scrotal circumference and considering his explosive growth data he still maintains good calving ease and moderate birth weight," Mr Graham said.
Selling agents; Elders, Colin Say & Co Pty Ltd, Nutrien Livestock, Mike Wilson Stud Stock & Bloodstock with guest auctioneer Paul Dooley and interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
