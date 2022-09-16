Queensland Country Life
Ascot bull and female sale reaches record heights

By Peter Lowe
Updated September 16 2022 - 10:24am, first published 10:14am
Guest auctioneer Paul Dooley, buyer Kevin Graham acting on behalf of the Appleton Cattle Company with Jackie and Jim Wedge, Ascot Cattle Company, Warwick. Mr Graham paid the $52,000 top Charolais money for Ascot Septre S109E (AI) (P).

AS the skies opened up so did the wallets of buyers at Jim and Jackie Wedge's annual Ascot bull and heifer sale, North Toolburra, Warwick on Friday as they forked out $24,507 for Angus bulls to create a new benchmark for Queensland.

