First Goondi babies get free books from Dolly Parton program

By Brandon Long
September 17 2022 - 7:00am
Goondiwindi Region mum Cassie de Beer with baby Madelyn enjoying the delivery of a free book through Dolly Partons Imagination Library of Australia, in partnership with Goondiwindi Regional Council. Picture GRC

The first babies in the Goondiwindi Region have received their free books to help develop a lifelong love of reading as part of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Australia.

