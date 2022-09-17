First Goondi babies get free books from Dolly Parton program

The first babies in the Goondiwindi Region have received their free books to help develop a lifelong love of reading as part of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Australia.
In partnership with council, the Imagination Library has delivered the first copies of age-appropriate books such as Five Little Platypuses and Roo Knows Blue to registered children in the region.
Program founder Dolly Parton has said the Imagination Library aimed to inspire children and help turn their dreams into the promise of a bright future.
The Imagination Library delivers one book each month to registered children from birth to age five.
Any child born after March 1 2022 currently residing in the Goondiwindi Local Government Area will be eligible to join, regardless of where they were born.
Local hospitals will help new parents to sign up for the program during postnatal care, or else parents can find the registration form online.
Council has agreed to contribute $5400 per year towards the program and is asking locals to join them in sponsorship to help bring the magic of a library into the home.
Councillor Phil O'Shea, who holds the art portfolio, said community assistance was needed to ensure that every one of the 150 children born and living in the region each year was able to receive the free books.
"The local program is operated largely by volunteers with some administrative assistance from council and Care Goondiwindi - but all funds for the books need to be raised locally," Mr O'Shea said.
He said for $9 a month, businesses and individuals could help a local child access quality books at home to help prepare them for school and inspire them to dream.
"If you are a business or have a corporate gifting program, there are many local children and families who would really appreciate your support," he said.
"Perhaps there are also grandparents or parents wanting to pay forward the gesture to another young family ..."
The investment for each new child enrolled in the program is $9 per month - $108 per year, or $540 for the full five years of the program.
The Imagination Library mails more than 1.8 million high-quality books each month and, since launching in 1995, it's gifted more than 160 million free books.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
