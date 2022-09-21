There were 481 head sold at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.
Younger cattle were in high demand, with competition strong for quality lines of steers and heifers. Cows and calves also sold to a strong market.
May MacKenzie-Ross, Mt Tarampa, sold a Brangus bull for $2340. Ken Klein, Cedarton, sold pens of PTIC cows, with Angus cows making $2440, Brahmans $2200 and Droughtmaster heifers $2000, and lines of cows and calves, with Charolais making $2900 and aged Brahman cows and calves for $2350.
Kevin Smith, Stockyard, sold Angus weaner steers for$1670. Bradley Ashton, Mt Tarampa, sold Brahman cows for $2200 and $1920. Stan McLeish, Brightview, sold a pen of Droughtmaster cows for $2080. Collins Grazing, Anduramba, sold Charbray calves, five to six months, with steers making $1470 and $1310 and heifers $1240.
Dan Richards, Kilcoy, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1605. Jackson Crowley Pastoral, Fordsdale, sold a line of medium Brahman cows for $1760. Maurice Harrington, Helidon, sold Droughtmaster cows and calves for $3400, steers for $2010, and heifers for $1860.
Neville Hoger, Ropeley, sold five to six-month-old Charolais calves, with steers making $1680 and heifers $1420. Riveresco Group, Sheep Station Creek, sold Charbray weaner steers for $1580. Karen Menear, Grandchester, sold a Droughtmaster bull for $2220.
Barrmedees Pastoral, Mt Whitestone, sold Droughtmaster cows and calves for $3160. Bruce Schulz, Ropeley, sold a pen of Droughtmaster cows and calves for $2880. Jan and Peter Phillips, Woolshed, sold a line of Charolais cross feeder heifers for $1840. Joan Quinn, Grantham, sold a line of Charbray heifers for $1620.
