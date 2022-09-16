Export processors push up cow price at Dalby

The supply of stock reduced by 968 head to 2395 at Dalby.
Cattle were mainly drawn from the local supply area with a small sample of 240 head from far western Queensland.
Buyer representation was good and included local and interstate processors, plus the regular feed and trade buyers and restockers.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock averaged 14c/kg better. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market improved in price pushed on in places by restockers. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed averaged 14c/kg dearer.
Light weight yearling heifers returning to the paddock experienced a small improvement. A small selection of heavy grown steers and bullocks lifted in price by 6c/kg.
Most classes of cows sold to a dearer trend with medium weight cows to export processors gaining 10c and heavy weight cows improved by 7c/kg.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to a top of 754c with a good sample averaging 686c/kg. Medium weight yearling steers to feed averaged from 558c to 594c with sales to 600c, with a good sample to restockers averaging 616c and sold to 725c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed averaged 499c made to 552c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers made to the occasional 626c to average 532c/kg. Medium weight yearling heifers to feed averaged from 478c to 520c with sales to 540c/kg. Heavy weight yearling heifers to feed made to 528c a good sample averaging 473c/kg.
Heavy grown steers and bullocks to export processors made to 437c to average from 433c to 434c/kg. Medium weight 2 score cows returning to the paddock made to 380c to average 357c/kg. Good heavy weight cows to export processors averaged 392c with one pen reaching 408c/kg. Heavy weight bulls made to 415c/kg to return $3987/head.
