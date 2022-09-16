The popularity of quality Angus genetics was on full display at the Pathfinder annual Queensland bull sale, as the Moyle family sold all 114 for a 100 per cent clearance at the Roma saleyards on Friday.
Achieving an average of $14,203, it was a record for the Victorian-based stud whose top price of $28,000 for lot 58 was
The Victorian-based stud achieved an average of $14,203, bettering last year's result of $13,326.
Stud principal Nick Moyle said he, Sara and Elle were all very happy with the increasing demand for their Angus bulls amongst Queensland buyers, which has been reflected in the improving results each year.
"It's a fantastic result, we had another 20 bulls in this year and our average and top price were both up on last year's sale, so we're really pleased," Mr Moyle said.
"We're gradually building a clientele in Queensland and we've had some great feedback from previous years, and it's great to see so many repeat buyers.
"It has been a trend over the last probably five years where we're seeing a constant premium for the Angus cattle.
"People like to get that flat back and put a bit of black into their Santas, and calf the heifers down, so it makes a really good cross.
Mr Moyle said buyers were chasing calving easing, through moderate birth weights "with a heap of growth and carcass, and plenty of muscle," which was well exhibited by the top-priced bulls.
The Turvey family, Thallon, secured lot 58, Pathfinder Beast Mode, for a top price of $28,000, also improving on the $25,000 price seen in 2021.
The 16-month-old son of Baldridge Beast Mode B074 and Pathfinder General K20 weighed 760kg, with a scrotal circumference of 38 cm, EMA of 107 sq cm, and rib and rump fat measurements of 6 and 8mm respectively.
Second top-price went to lot 25, Pathfinder Capitalist, bought by the Pederson family, Roma, for $26,000.
The 17-month-old son of LD Capitalist of and Pathfinder Magic weighed 732kg, with a scrotal circumference of 39 cm, EMA of 116 sq cm, and rib and rump fat measurements of 8 and 9mm respectively.
The Pederson family were one of the biggest bulk buyers on the day, purchasing eight bulls for an average of $19,500, while Bundulla Grazing, Roma, also purchased eight bulls, at an average price of $8250.
Bonisch Cattle Co, Injune, secured five bulls for an average of $13,200, as did Cockatoo Cattle Co, Wandoan, at a price of $12,400 per head.
Dack Cattle Co, Taroom, also took home five bulls averaging $13,200, while the Freeman family, Roma, secured their five for an average price of $18,000.
A large portion of bulls went to buyers from the Roma area, as well as Injune, Taroom, Wandoan, Wallumbilla, Yuleba, Mungallala, Morven, Charleville, Tambo, Augathella, Arcadia Valley, Rolleston, Bauhinia, Orion, Toogoolawah, Mundubbera, Goondiwindi, Thallon, Surat, and Vaucluse, NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.