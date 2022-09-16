Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Pathfinder Angus sale well supported by western Queensland buyers

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
September 16 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Second top-price bull, lot 25, Pathfinder Capitalist, with vendors Nick, Sara and Elle Moyle, with selling agent Cyril Close, Top X. Picture: Clare Adcock

The popularity of quality Angus genetics was on full display at the Pathfinder annual Queensland bull sale, as the Moyle family sold all 114 for a 100 per cent clearance at the Roma saleyards on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.