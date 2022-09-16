Four Scenic Rim dairy farmers have come together to launch what is potentially Australia's first ever sheep, camel, goat and Jersey cow cheese.
EWE+3 combines all the unique flavours and textures of the different animals' milk into one cheesy package.
The product has emerged as a positive news story out of the devastating floods earlier in the year which affected many farms.
Among these was Towri Sheep Cheeses at Allenview, just out of Beaudesert.
A leading agri-tourism operator and producer of award-winning cheeses made from milk from their Awassi herd, Towri was hit hard.
"The floods caused absolute devastation to our business, livestock and family farm, including the collapse of our main water supply," Dallas Davidson said.
Dallas and her mother, director and head cheesemaker Carolyn, run the dairy and cheesery.
Milk production went down 100 per cent as their dairy was completely flooded, leaving them unable to deliver to their restaurant clients due to flood waters and road closures.
"It was pretty horrid .... but, we emptied our gumboots, dried out our work gear and thought about how we could keep moving forward," Dallas said.
Then it hit them - they simply ask their two and four-legged friends for a hand.
Towri had already collaborated with Tommerup's Dairy in the Kerry Valley on a Jersey and sheep milk range during the drought, so they thought it was time for a collaboration cheese.
With this idea, Towri and Tommerup, together with Summer Land Camels and Naughty Little Kids near Boonah literally pooled their milk resources and Carolyn, with over 17 years' experience, went to work.
After much trial and error, EWE+3 was born.
"To our knowledge, this is an Australian first, and could very well be a world first," Dallas said.
Given the complexity of the different milks, EWE+3 is rich in taste.
It is a cooked natural rind cheese, with earthy, buttery and pear undertones and a touch of sharpness from the sheep's milk.
Some of the top restaurants in Queensland have already started carrying the cheese, including The Paddock at Hazelwood Estate, ESSA and Elska in Brisbane, Blume Restaurant in Boonah and Mason Wines.
