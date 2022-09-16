Queensland Country Life
Stanage Bay: Coastal paradise sold under the hammer

September 16 2022 - 4:00am
A ST GEORGE, Qld, buyer has paid $2.85 million at auction for a slice of paradise on the Queensland coast.

