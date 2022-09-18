Queensland Country Life
Pittsworth mum, business owner Rachel Anagnostopoulos wins gold at AusMumpreneur Awards

September 18 2022 - 5:00am
Pittsworth mum and business owner Rachel Anagnostopoulos has won gold at the awards. Picture Supplied

Pittsworth mum and business owner Rachel Anagnostopoulos has won gold in the digital services (IT) category at this year's AusMumpreneur Awards.

