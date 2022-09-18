Pittsworth mum and business owner Rachel Anagnostopoulos has won gold in the digital services (IT) category at this year's AusMumpreneur Awards.
Ms Anagnostopoulos, who founded Dream Gig, accepted the award earlier this month at a gala dinner in Sydney where hundreds of talented mums in business from all over the country came together to celebrate the achievements of the best and brightest in the Australian 'mumpreneur' industry.
Dream Gig is a remote work platform dedicated to promoting RW, work from home, work anywhere, and virtual employment opportunities to job seekers eligible to work in Australia.
Ms Anagnostopoulos said she was excited to win gold in her category.
"Winning this award has been an acknowledgement of how far Dream Gig has come in such a short time, and the level of service we provide to our job seekers and employers," Ms Anagnostopoulos said.
"It was an absolute privilege to be nominated alongside other mums making a difference in digital services."
The AusMumpreneur Awards are presented by the Women's Business School and were created to inspire, celebrate and provide a community for Australian entrepreneurs.
Co-founder Peace Mitchell said now more than ever, Australian women needed inspirational role models and an inclusive and supportive space to connect online.
"These awards are all about recognising the growing number of mums who are achieving outstanding business success while balancing motherhood," Ms Mitchell said.
"Each year these awards uncover incredible women and we were blown away by the courage, resilience and entrepreneurial spirit of this year's award winners and I know that they will provide great inspiration for other women thinking about starting their own business."
This is the 13th year the AusMumpreneur Awards have run, with the business mum community growing at lightning speed as mothers look for opportunities to join the ranks of small business owners in search of more flexibility, financial freedom and family time.
The other co-founder, Katy Garner, said of the 670,000 women operating a small business in Australia currently, about 50 per cent were mums with children at home, and that number was growing.
"The awards show the passion of women who want to fulfil their entrepreneurial dreams as well as be great mums," Ms Garner said.
"We are delighted that Rachel has been acknowledged with this award. She has created an outstanding business and is an inspirational role model and ambassador for mums in business everywhere.
"We wish her and all our amazing AusMumpreneur Award winners every success."
