A NSW vet has found a master stroke in painting and the demand from the sunshine state has been overwhelming.
Coonamble's Dr Jillian Kelly hosted the opening of her first solo art exhibition at Goondiwindi last Friday night.
More than 35 art enthusiasts from both states attended the gala event titled Pretty Dirty to view a series of watercolour works that celebrate the best bits of life in the bush.
The founder of Animal, Health and Nutrition Consulting, is a sheep and cattle vet by day and a watercolour artist, known as Miss Vet, by night.
She paints everything from horses, pink lipstick, a well-shaped cowboy hat, pretty dresses and cowboy boots and produces limited edition prints, greeting cards and tags.
Dr Kelly started painting in 2015, is self taught and creates her pieces in her studio on her farm.
The exhibition was a great success with 10 pieces sold on the opening night.
The works will remain on display at the Goondiwindi Regional Civic Centre until October 17.
