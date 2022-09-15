Queensland Country Life
Miss Vet artist Jillian Kelly hosts first art show

By Newsroom
Updated September 15 2022 - 10:30pm, first published 10:29pm
Dr Jillian Kelly hosted the opening of her first solo art exhibition at Goondiwindi last Friday night. Picture: Kirra Kelly

A NSW vet has found a master stroke in painting and the demand from the sunshine state has been overwhelming.

