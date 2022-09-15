At least 82 per cent of the Santa Gertrudis sires at the Greenup Eidsvold Station bull sale on Thursday sold for $10,000 or more as buyers from as far as Western Australia lifted their budgets.
Rick and Alice Greenup offered and sold all 122 bulls to 55 successful buyers for an average of $15,368, well up on the $13,991 average last year, and top of $60,000.
Of those, 101 classified bulls averaged $16,267 and 21 herd bulls averaged $11,047.
Speaking after the "overwhelming" result, in which they'd also offered 10 extra bulls, Mr Greenup said they were most pleased by the support of repeat buyers.
"...bulls are going all over the country from Western Australia to Clermont, Charters Towers to Cloncurry, out into the Dawson Valley and local clients as well were able to get bulls and have stepped up to buy more expensive bulls then they have in the past, which is a great sign of the cattle market," he said.
"They went harder then they normally do particularly in the centre of the catalogue.
"I know we had some buyers online today from Alice Springs that didn't get near a bull, which disappoints us that they didn't get any because they have been very good clients to us. We have plenty more in the paddock, I'm sure we can work something out for those clients."
Prices opened at $26,000 for the first bull of the catalogue and didn't soften deep into the offering.
It was the 24-month-old Greenup Sentinel S60 that sold for the sale high of $60,000 to Strathmore Santa Gertrudis stud at Ravensbourne, Blackall.
He was by the $47,500 Rosevale Ned Kelly, who sired last year's $85,000 top price bull, and sat in the top five per cent of the Santa Gertrudis estimated breeding values for fat scans, intramuscular fat and scrotal size.
He weighed 815 kilograms with a 1.10kg average daily weight gain, 134 square centimetre eye muscle area and 81 per cent semen.
While other studs including Dangarfield, Biara and Woodmilla were successful too, it was the commercial producers from all corners of the state that were willing to pay several thousand dollars more to fill their orders.
The Gear family of Slogan Downs, Charters Towers, began buying bulls from lot 67 and ended up with 10 to average $9800.
They went head-to-head on the back end of the catalogue with Central Stockcare Pastoral, Bullsbrook, Western Australia, who were operating through AuctionsPlus to secure nine at an average of $11,333.
Repeat buyer Peter Hall from Cloncurry secured five to average $14,000 while Khyber Trading Co, Myall, Morven also purchased five averaging $10,400.
Selling agents were GDL and Elders with Josh Heck and Michael Smith backing up from the national sales in Gracemere to undertake the auctioneering duties.
