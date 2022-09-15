Queensland Country Life
Greenup Eidsvold Station Santa Gertrudis bull sale well supported by long-term, repeat clients as far as WA

By Lucy Kinbacher
Rick Greenup with the top price bull purchased by the Strathmore stud, Blackall, for $60,000.

At least 82 per cent of the Santa Gertrudis sires at the Greenup Eidsvold Station bull sale on Thursday sold for $10,000 or more as buyers from as far as Western Australia lifted their budgets.

Editor - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

