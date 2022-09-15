THE 156 hectare (385 acre) Nanango property Havenview remains on the market after being passed in at a Nutrien Harcourts GDL auction for $3.4 million on Thursday.
The property features 100ha of irrigation country currently growing lucerne, pulses, grain and improved pastures.
The property located 7km from Nanango and 18km from Kingaroy features prime Barkers Creek flats with deep alluvial black and soft red, contoured soils that runs into forest country used for grazing.
Pastures include Gatton panic, kikuyu, prairie grass, chicory and plantain. A 45ha barley crop is included in the sale.
The property is described as having excellent water with six bores, including three that are equipped, and an additional stock and domestic bore.
There are underground mains and 34 hydrants, submersible pumps, a diesel turbine pump, and a diesel centrifugal pump in the creek.
Fencing includes an extensive electric fence network, with laneways that can be used for strip grazing and creek crossings.
The new set of 300 head capacity steel cattle yards have an undercover vet crush and scales, and are set up with water and lights.
Other improvements include a comfortable four bedroom home with an attached carport and a large shed with adjacent firepit and seating, well set up for entertaining.
There is also a 36x15m hay shed, 20x30m Colorbond shed, numerous other sheds, and two 103 tonne silos.
Contact Ryan Sullivan, 0407 176 062, or Brad Cavanagh, 0428 176 062, Nurtrien Harcourts GDL.
