A Hughenden-based beef production business has successfully diversified its operation in an effort to not only showcase the quality meat on offer in the north west region, but create a brand centred on wholesome and convenient home-cooked meals.
Sixth generation graziers, the Anning family of Wongalee Station, operate a commercial beef enterprise across their 72,800 hectare property, breeding and fattening Brahman cattle.
Sisters Casey Bowie and Sara Anning are the dynamic duo behind the business Black Rock Beef Co.
Established in 2015, the business was built upon their love for the cattle industry and recognising a demand for quality, convenient meals like their mother, Nyree made for their family to enjoy.
Ms Bowie said while the pair pursued different interests away from the property after high school, the idea of using their beef for a vertically integrated venture was something that had always circulated around dining table conversations.
"As most do out here, we'd have to take a whole beast in to be processed at a time. Mum would then cook an abundance of meals to freeze in preparation for those long days," she said.
"While home schooling four young children, balancing the home, keeping up with the office work and seasonally cooking for the mustering team, that freezer full of wholesome meals was a saving grace."
Returning home to the north west, the sisters first began working from the property creating, trialling and preparing potential products from scratch.
"We really felt drawn home to our roots, but also wanted do something that aligned better with the knowledge and skills we had acquired whilst studying and working away," Ms Bowie said.
"As we grew up we realised how important that land and the industry was to us.
"The business was conceptualised at the heart of the home, the dining table, where all of the important decisions are made."
Ms Anning said time was spent initially reworking family recipes for a commercial level of manufacturing.
Over the last seven years that's evolved into a large scale operation creating and cooking oven-ready products from a purpose built commercial kitchen space in Townsville and distributing across Queensland.
Products include savoury parcels, bolognese mince and lasagna, with the business launching two new products, savoury mince and chicken and leek pies, earlier this month.
The beef is sourced solely from the family property and the brand prides itself on using 100 per cent grass fed and hormone free beef.
"All the beef is from our station and it all goes through our local Hughenden Flinders Butchery to be processed," Ms Anning said.
"Brahman is the breed that we know and love. They are widely recognised for their ability to adapt to harsh seasons of our climate and continue to maintain condition and productivity.
"We are making a wholesome product, with prime ingredients and the best quality beef. We couldn't sell anything that we weren't proud of and didn't want to serve at our dining table."
Ms Bowie said the business wasn't without its challenges as rising input costs impact agricultural sectors across the board.
"A lot of businesses are struggling with wanting to maintain healthy relationships with customers whilst also having to put prices up," she said.
"The challenge at the moment is continuing to provide an affordable product without sacrificing its integrity."
The two continue to split their time between Wongalee and the Black Rock Beef Co. headquarters based permanently in Townsville, which now has a team of four employees.
The business also recently introduced an online store with pickup available within the local area. They also hoped to continue expanding their stockist presence.
Parents Sam and Nyree Anning along with siblings Jake and Luke and sister-in-law Bree Anning manage the property at Hughenden.
As for the inspiration behind the brand name? The land.
"The family station is predominantly basalt country, it is decorated in black basalt rocks, a fairly prominent and impressive feature," Ms Anning said.
"We wanted to pay homage to the beautiful landscape."
