Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets

Coastal steers sell to $1400/head on AuctionsPlus

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
September 14 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam and Jacynta Coffey, Boreelum Station, Miriam Vale, with a line of 104 Brahman cross steers that sold to $1400/head on AuctionsPlus.

Adam and Jacynta Coffey, Boreelum Station near Miriam Vale, had every reason to smile after their line of coastal bred weaned steers sold for 632.1ckg live weight to return $1400/head, on AuctionsPlus last Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.