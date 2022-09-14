Adam and Jacynta Coffey, Boreelum Station near Miriam Vale, had every reason to smile after their line of coastal bred weaned steers sold for 632.1ckg live weight to return $1400/head, on AuctionsPlus last Friday.
The Coffeys, who are first-generational beef producers, are big believers in the AuctionsPlus selling method.
"We really like selling on AuctionsPlus on our terms and set a reserve," Mr Coffey said.
"It is really better for both the vendor and the buyer, and it doesn't put additional saleyard stress on our cattle."
All up the Coffeys run 500 Brahman breeders and join them to Brahman, Simmental, Senepol and Angus bulls.
"We like to keep a strong Brahman breeder base, and believe you run cows for your country and select you bulls for the various market premiums," Mr Coffey said.
The couple purchased the 2500 hectare beef breeding and trading enterprise, located 15km south west of Miriam Vale, six years ago with a view to focus on productivity and land regeneration.
Through fencing subdivision, water reticulation and improving pastures, they are now at a stage of a considerable uplift in carrying capacity.
"Having managed our business through the redevelopment phase, with considerable capital inputs, we are now focusing hard on productivity to ensure that every dollar spent is generating good return," Mr Coffey said.
"Everything we do is about production, and that goes hand in hand with the ecology and the environment around us."
He said by increasing soil moisture and decreasing water runoff are really important issues in the Great Barrier Reef catchments.
These steers, which presented in perfect condition were assessed by livestock agent, Simon Kinbacher of GDL, Rockhampton.
Mr Kinbacher said they sold well, and realised $140/head above the reserve of $1260.
"These steers were weaned on June 28, and have since been in a rotation program being handled with dogs and bikes regularly," Mr Kinbacher said.
"The Coffeys have previously sold heifers through AuctionsPlus, but it is first time they have used the selling medium for their steer turn-off.
"In previous years, we have sold the steers as paddock sales.
"It was a great opportunity for the buyers to buy a line of weaned costal steers which will power ahead."
Mr Kinbacher said confidence appears to be back, with the commercial cattle market and weaner cattle were the market together after a slight hiccup.
A total of 6623 head of cattle were listed through AuctionsPlus last Friday.
Light steers averaged $1360/head, with a 97pc clearance, while 200-280kg steers averaged $1651/head, down $207.
Steers in the 280-330kg weight range averaged $174 cheaper, at $1895/head, while steers over 400kg averaged $2477/head, an increase of $54.
In all, increased numbers continue to be listed on AuctionsPlus weekly commercial cattle sales, with total listings hitting 14,416 head for the week - up 10 per cent on last week. It was the highest offering in 10 weeks and met with fierce competition, as producers gear-up for the remainder of the year.
Clearance was 80pc across the sales, and buyers paid an averaged $265 over the reserve prices.
